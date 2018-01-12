Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman On Education, Property Taxes and The Tax-And-Regulate Push

Gov. Phil Scott has made education spending one of his top priorities, and he's vowed to oppose any plan to raise the statewide property tax rate to meet new budget pressures.

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman joins Vermont Edition to talk about property tax reform, and what he thinks of the governor's hard line. We also talk about health care, minimum wage and paid family leave — and the lieutenant governor's continuing push for a tax-and-regulate plan on marijuana.

Broadcast Friday, Jan. 12 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.