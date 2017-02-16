Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman On Vermont Edition

Knee deep into the second month of the Legislature's new biennium, a number of key issues have emerged in Montpelier.

There's a new plan to use income tax to pay for education for all homeowners, a new primary care health care plan, and more discussions of raising the minimum wage.

We hear the thoughts of Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman on these issues and on how President Trump's immigration policies could affect Vermont's dairy industry.

Also on the program, VTDigger Reporter Elizabeth Hewitt updates us on a new marijuana legalization bill that would allow for personal possession instead of the state-regulated system that Colorado has instituted.

Broadcast on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.