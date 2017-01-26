For Maggie With Love

Previews of a wealth of live music this week in the VPR listening area, and fond memories of Maggie Roche, the lowest voice and (quite possibly) the quirkiest songwriter in the Roches, who left us last week way too soon.

This program will air on Sunday January 29th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Vermont-based songwriter Matt Olsen will be playing at Radio Bean in Burlington on Sunday February 5th at 7 p.m.

Carol Hausner and Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan will be playing at the Peacham Library Coffeehouse in downtown Peacham on Saturday February 4th at 7 p.m.

Dwight and Nicole will be playing at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Saturday February 4th at 7:30 p.m.

The alt-bluegrass band Barnstar will be playing at the Barre Opera House on Saturday February 4th

The Michelle Fay Band perform at the Palmer Street Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh, NY on Friday February 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

The Vermont band Chickweed has a local gig at the Kingdom Taproom in St.Johnsbury on Saturday February 4th at 7:30 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on February 4th, featuring Steve Zakon-Anderson calling with sibling musicians Liz and Dan Faiella providing the music. The place is the Peterborough Town House, and dancing begins at 8 p.m.

Bruce Molsky's Mountain Drifters will be performing at City Arts on Church St. in Burlington on Saturday February 4th at 7 p.m.

Bagitos in Montpelier presents Colin McCaffrey and Friends on Thursday February 2nd from 6-8 p.m., and the weekly Irish session featuring Hilari Farrington Koehler, Sarah Blair, & Benedict Koehler on Saturdays from 2-5 p.m. Hilari and Benedict will also be performing on Sunday February 5th at the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library at 2 p.m.

Spencer Lewis will perform his signature combination of reflective instrumental folk grooves and his own singer-songwriter material for a Double CD release concert at ArtistTree in Pomfret on February 3rd.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of world music featuring contemporary acoustic ensemble Dunham Shoe Factory (Anna Patton, Mac Ritchey, Todd Roach and Dave Haughey), plus Argentine guitarist, singer and composer Cecilia Zabala with Brazilian pianist Philippe Baden Powell, at Next Stage in Putney on Friday February 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Ross presents The Matt Flinner Trio, performing at the West Newbury Town Hall on Sunday February 5th at 3 p,m,

Michael Jerling will be performing at the Café Lena in Saratoga Springs on Saturday February 4th.