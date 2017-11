Part 8 of a 10-week Mahler cycle:

Lorin Maazel's final concert as director of the New York Philharmonic in June of 2009

Christine Brewer, Nancy Gustafson, Jeanine De Bique, sopranos; Mary Phillips, Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-sopranos; Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor; Jason Grant, bass-baritone; Wolfgang Schone, bass; New York Choral Artists; Dessoff Symphonic Choir; Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Mahler: Symphony No. 8 Symphony of a Thousand

Listen Thursday November 16 at 8 p.m.