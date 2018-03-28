Related Program: 
VPR News

Maine In, N.H. Out for Energy Contract with Massachusetts

By Annie Ropeik & Fred Bever 2 minutes ago
Originally published on March 28, 2018 2:12 pm

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and its largest utilities announced Wednesday morning that they've revoked their offer to buy a large amount of hydropower from Northern Pass, the massive Eversource power line project.

Instead, officials say they're finishing up contract negotiations with a competing, Canadian hydro-fueled project in Maine.

The so-called New England Clean Energy Connect project crosses from Quebec into western Maine, using a partly existing utility corridor.

Its developer, Central Maine Power Company, still needs a final permit from regulators in Maine.

Central Maine Power spokesman John Carroll says the injection of bulk hydro- electricity will save consumers in Maine and Massachusetts billions of dollars, “because it's displacing other energy sources like coal, oil or natural gas from the daily bid price.”

New England Clean Energy Connect has support from Maine Gov. Paul LePage, but faces opposition from some environmentalists and the New England Power Generators Association.

“Massachusetts has moved from the fatally-flawed Northern Pass to the fatally-flawed Maine project that has not received a single state or federal permit,” said NEPGA President Dan Dolan.

Dolan believes the cost of electricity from the Maine project will be double or even triple the current rate of wholesale power in the region.

Northern Pass is also still working on an appeal for a permit in New Hampshire – but the project is now without a clear buyer.

Eversource says in a statement they understand Massachusetts' decision, "given the status of the New Hampshire permitting process."

"Despite recent delays, we continue to believe that Northern Pass is the best project for the region and New Hampshire, and we intend to pursue all options for making it a reality," the statement says. "Eversource and Hydro-Québec remain committed to the success of the project."

(This story was updated Wednesday afternoon with reporting from Maine Public Radio's Fred Bever and WBUR's Bruce Gellerman.)

Copyright 2018 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.

Tags: 
VPR News
Maine
New Hampshire
New England
Energy
Massachusetts
New England News Collaborative

Related Content

N.H. Regulators Delay Reconsideration Of Northern Pass

By Annie Ropeik Mar 12, 2018

New Hampshire regulators on Monday put off a final decision on Eversource’s appeal for its Northern Pass permit.

The state Site Evaluation Committee, or SEC, voted to wait on next steps until the end of March, when they expect to put their earlier denial of the utility's proposed transmission line in writing.

That denial came in early February. Soon after, Eversource asked for the decision to be reconsidered.

On Monday, the SEC declined to take up any such request until after their written decision comes out.

Region's Power Grid Manager Gets OK For Renewable-Fossil Fuel Exchange Auction

By Annie Ropeik Mar 19, 2018

New England has gotten federal approval for a first-in-the-nation type of power supply auction. It'll let new renewable energy projects take over for old fossil fuel plants on the grid.

Once a year, the nonprofit grid operator ISO-New England holds an auction for power generators who want to supply energy for the region, starting three years out. 

Vermont Gas Agrees To Independent Review Of Pipeline Construction

By 22 hours ago
Exterior of the Vermont Gas building.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

In response to detailed allegations about safety shortcuts, Vermont Gas Systems has agreed to an independent review of its Addison pipeline project.