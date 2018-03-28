Maine In, N.H. Out for Energy Contract with Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and its largest utilities announced Wednesday morning that they've revoked their offer to buy a large amount of hydropower from Northern Pass, the massive Eversource power line project.

Instead, officials say they're finishing up contract negotiations with a competing, Canadian hydro-fueled project in Maine.

The so-called New England Clean Energy Connect project crosses from Quebec into western Maine, using a partly existing utility corridor.

Its developer, Central Maine Power Company, still needs a final permit from regulators in Maine.

Central Maine Power spokesman John Carroll says the injection of bulk hydro- electricity will save consumers in Maine and Massachusetts billions of dollars, “because it's displacing other energy sources like coal, oil or natural gas from the daily bid price.”

New England Clean Energy Connect has support from Maine Gov. Paul LePage, but faces opposition from some environmentalists and the New England Power Generators Association.

“Massachusetts has moved from the fatally-flawed Northern Pass to the fatally-flawed Maine project that has not received a single state or federal permit,” said NEPGA President Dan Dolan.

Dolan believes the cost of electricity from the Maine project will be double or even triple the current rate of wholesale power in the region.

Northern Pass is also still working on an appeal for a permit in New Hampshire – but the project is now without a clear buyer.

Eversource says in a statement they understand Massachusetts' decision, "given the status of the New Hampshire permitting process."

"Despite recent delays, we continue to believe that Northern Pass is the best project for the region and New Hampshire, and we intend to pursue all options for making it a reality," the statement says. "Eversource and Hydro-Québec remain committed to the success of the project."

(This story was updated Wednesday afternoon with reporting from Maine Public Radio's Fred Bever and WBUR's Bruce Gellerman.)

