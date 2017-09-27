Related Program: 
VPR News

Maine Puffins On The Rebound

By 1 hour ago
  • Atlantic puffins congregate near their burrows on Eastern Egg Rock, a small island off the coast of Maine, in Aug. 2014.
    Atlantic puffins congregate near their burrows on Eastern Egg Rock, a small island off the coast of Maine, in Aug. 2014.
    Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press
Originally published on September 26, 2017 7:03 am

Scientists have been closely watching puffin populations in the Gulf of Maine in recent years, in an effort to restore the species on certain islands. This summer, puffins and other seabird populations appear to have rebounded, but are still facing a threat from predation.

Dr. Steven Kress is the Audubon Society scientist who has led a four-decade effort to re-establish puffin populations on island habitat off Maine’s coast. Earlier this decade the colonies shrank in the wake of storms and changes in food supply that appeared to be responding to the gulf’s rapidly warming waters.

But this year, Kress says, comparatively cooler waters in early summer were accompanied by an abundance of prey fish such as herring, hake and redfish.

“They need to find food near their nesting islands. They need to find fish that are just the right shape and size to feed their chicks. We know that it takes over 2,000 little fish to raise one chick,” he says.

At the largest colony on Eastern Egg Rock, off Bremen, 172 pairs of puffins established nests — a record by almost two dozen. And on other islands, where topography makes it easier to observe the chicks’ growth, 9 out of 10 young birds made it to the fledgling stage, tripling rates seen in 2012 and 2013.

And they were big and healthy, Kress says, which should help stabilize the population going forward.

“Because they were well fed. Also we know that heavier puffin chicks at fledging survive and return in future years more than the thin-bodied chicks in poor food years,” he says.

Kress says a breeding colony of great cormorants on Seal Island, one of the last in the U.S., also saw a robust number of chicks fledged. He added, however, that on islands that lacked human volunteers to wave off predators, predation by gulls and Maine’s growing eagle population appears to have driven great cormorants to abandon their colonies.

This story was originally published Sept. 25, 2017 at 5:22 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2017 Maine Public. To see more, visit Maine Public.

Tags: 
VPR News
Environment
New England News Collaborative
Maine

Related Content

Norwich University Faces Lawsuit From Former Student Over Alleged Sexual Assault

By 3 hours ago
Lauren Morrissey, left, is suing Norwich University. She appeared alongsider her lawyer, Jeff Herman, outside Burlington federal court Tuesday.
Henry Epp / VPR

A former Norwich University student is suing the school, alleging it failed to protect her from an alleged sexual assault.

New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Will Use Retail For R&D

By 19 hours ago
The co-founders of the Phytoscience Institute, Willy Cats-Baril, Dr. Kalev Freeman, Monique McHenry, Tom Grace and Robin Grace, from left, say they started the firm to improve medical cannabis research. The institute won a license to open a dispensary.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR file

The Phytoscience Institute in Waterbury won a license last week to become the state's fifth medical marijuana dispensary.  Competition for the new dispensary license was fierce, with five applicants vying for the coveted registration certificate. But the CEO of the winning cannabis research firm says he doesn't expect to profit from the dispensaries themselves.

Graham-Cassidy Bill Would Be A Financial Disaster For Vermont, Says Top State Official

By Sep 25, 2017
Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille says Vermont would lose more than $200 million a year under the new Republican health care bill.
VPR / Bob Kinzel

Most estimates conclude that Vermont would be one of the hardest hit states on a per capita basis by the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care bill.