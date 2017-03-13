A Major Nor'easter Is Dumping Snow Across Vermont. Here's What You Need To Know

A winter storm warning is now in effect across all of Vermont through Wednesday night, as a major nor’easter blankets the Northeast with upwards of 18 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for the western edge of Vermont, and a Winter Storm Warning for all of Vermont through 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A Blizzard Warning means "severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility are likely."

Most areas of the state are likely to eventually see up to two feet of snow with gusty winds creating drifts and whiteout conditions, which creates some safety concerns.

School Closings | The Latest Eye On The Sky Weather Report

People are advised to avoid travel Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning as significant amounts of heavy snow will create “near whiteout conditions.”

Update 1:00 p.m.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has announced that City offices will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday. A decision will be made by 6 a.m. as to if the City will reopen Wednesday.

Updated 12:00 p.m.

Gov. Phil Scott released a statement advising the public "to avoid unnecessary travel" due to heavy snowfall that could drastically limit visibility. State offices are now closed and a decision on if they will open Wednesday will come Tuesday night.

Green Mountain Transit has made changes to their schedule limiting afternoon and evening travel. The latest details on closings and delays can be found below.

Winter Weather Resources:

Green Mountain Power will provide updates on Facebook, Twitter and to the media. Customers may report outages and get updates through GMP's text service or app, as well as calling 1-888-835-4672, or visiting GMP's Outage Center page.

Cancelations and delays

The following are events, planned for Tuesday and Wednesday across the state, have been canceled or rescheduled due to the storm. Check here for school closings.

This list is incomplete, and will be updated throughout the day Tuesday. If you know of an event being affected by the storm please email share@vpr.net or tweet @vprnet.

Tuesday, March 14

Amtrak: Vermonter trains are canceled. Service will resume out of St. Albans Thursday morning.

Brownell Library: Closes at noon on Tuesday.

Burlington: City offices will close at 1 p.m. and a decision will be made by 6 a.m. if they will reopen Wednesday.

Castleton Free Library: Closed Tuesday.

Central Vermont Medical Center: ExpressCare locations in Berlin and Waterbury will close at 4 p.m. Call (802) 371-4239 to check status.

Champlain College: The Burlington campus and all administrative offices are closed.

Chittenden Solid Waste District: All facilities will be closed Tuesday. Check the CSWD website for updates on Wednesday services.

Greyhound: Connecting routes out of major cities in the Northeast have been canceled. Click here for more details.

Green Mountain Transit: Local routes and commuter routes in Chittenden County, the Capital District and Franklin and Grand Island County routes have been affected by the storm. Check here for details before traveling.

Middlebury Select Board: Tuesday night meeting rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Middlebury: The property tax deadline has been extended to Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m.

New England Federal Credit Union: All offices will close at 3 p.m. unless regular closing time is earlier.

University of Vermont: Closes at noon Tuesday. All administrative offices are closed and events are canceled. The school will reopen Thursday, March 16 at 6 a.m.

Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development: Northern Border Regional Commission information session schedule for Tuesday morning has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 16 from 9-11:30 in Swanton.

Vermont State Courts: All state courts and court offices will close Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Vermont State Employee Credit Union: Closes at noon Tuesday and will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Vermont State Offices: Close at noon Tuesday. A determination on if they will be open Wednesday will come Tuesday evening.

Vermont Translines: Service on both routes is canceled Tuesday.

Williston: Town offices will close at 1 p.m.

School Closings | The Latest Eye On The Sky Weather Report

Wednesday, March 15

Amtrak: Vermonter trains are canceled. Service will resume out of St. Albans Thursday morning.

Montpelier: A parking ban will be enforced starting at 1 a.m. on city streets. For information on where to park click here.

University of Vermont: The school and all administrative offices are closed and events are canceled. The school will reopen Thursday, March 16 at 6 a.m.

Vermont Fish And Wildlife Board: Waterfowl hearing in Essex rescheduled for Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Are there (non-school) cancellations or delays in your town? Please comment below to share that information with other readers; we may also include it in this post.