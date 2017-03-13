A Major Storm Is Expected Tuesday. Here's What You Need To Know

A winter storm warning is in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday night across all of Vermont, as a major nor’easter blankets the Northeast with upwards of 18 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all 14 Vermont counties effective 7 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday night, with 12 to 18 inches expected in total.

School Closings | The Latest Eye On The Sky Weather Report

People are advised to avoid travel Tuesday afternoon and evening as significant amounts of heavy snow will create “near whiteout conditions.”

Green Mountain Power will provide updates on Facebook, Twitter and to the media. Customers may report outages and get updates through GMP's text service or app, as well as calling 1-888-835-4672, or visiting GMP's Outage Center page.

Cancelations and delays

The following are events, planned for Tuesday and Wednesday across the state, have been canceled or rescheduled due to the storm. Check here for school closings.

This list is incomplete, and will be updated throughout the day Tuesday. If you know of an event being affected by the storm please email share@vpr.net or tweet @vprnet.

Tuesday, March 14

Amtrak: Vermonter trains are canceled. Service will resume out of St. Albans Thursday morning.

Greyhound: Connecting routes out of major cities in the Northeast have been canceled. Click here for more details.

Green Mountain Transit: Delays "could occur Tuesday afternoon, and on Wednesday." Check here for details before traveling.

Middlebury Select Board: Tuesday night meeting rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Vermont Translines: Service on both routes is canceled Tuesday.

Wednesday, March 15

Amtrak: Vermonter trains are canceled. Service will resume out of St. Albans Thursday morning.

Vermont Fish And Wildlife Board: Waterfowl hearing in Essex rescheduled for Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Are there (non-school) cancellations or delays in your town? Please comment below to share that information with other readers; we may also include it in this post.