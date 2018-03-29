Making Fun Of Movies Is An Actual Day Job And Conor Lastowka's Got It

Burlington writer Conor Lastowka has just written his second comedy sci-fi novel, called The Pole Vault Championship of the Entire Universe. The book follows 15-year-old Kara, whose grandfather returns from the dead to recruit Kara to be a mascot for his Olympics team on a micro-nation founded through a series of devious acts. And there are alien garbagemen...

This book is Lastowka's second. His day job is as senior writer and producer for a comedy website known as RiffTrax. The concept of the site is to take B-movies and, essentially, poke fun at them.

He recently spoke with VPR about his novels, how his job at RiffTrax helps his book-writing process and about how what sounds like the best gig ever - writing comedy from the comforts of home - still has its challenges.

The Pole Vault Championship... and Gone Whalin' are both available at bookstores and online. Lastowka will also perform with his improv troupe called, Gross And Fancy at the Off Center For The Dramatic Arts in Burlington on Saturday, May 19.