Making It Work (Or Not): The Dynamics Of Adult Kids Living With Their Parents

  • The number of adults living with their parents is increasing. We're talking about these living situations and how they can work.
    Kwanchai Khammuean / iStock

You might have seen a story making the rounds about a 30-year-old forced by a court to leave his parents' house. It's an oddball example of what is an increasingly common arrangement: adult children living with their parents.

We're talking about reasons people might choose this situation, and how they make it work (or alternatively, ways it can go wrong).

We want to hear about your experiences: post below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

