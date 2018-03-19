Making Sure Schools Are Secure

After the shooting in Parkland, Florida, and a threat of violence at Fair Haven High School, Gov. Phil Scott has called for safety assessments of Vermont's schools by the end of March. Scott has also requested $5 million over this year and next year to pay for security upgrades for schools.

Emily Harris, vice-chair of the Vermont School Crisis Planning Team, and Vermont State Police Lieutenant Matt Amadon discuss what has been learned so far from the assessments, where Vermont schools are doing well and where they need improvement in safety resources. They also outline best practices to prepare and respond to active shooter episodes.

Send us your school safety questions or post them below!

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.