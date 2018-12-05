Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Making Your Cake Baking 'Fantastical' With Gesine Bullock-Prado

By & 1 hour ago
  • 'Cake Lady' Gesine Bullock-Prado believes anyone who bakes or aspires to can create a 'fantastical' cake.
    Raymond Prado / Courtesy Running Press

Live call-in discussion: Your dreams of creating a wonderful cake — delicious, decorous and delightful — is possible. And the 'Cake Lady' Gesine Bullock-Prado will provide guidance on how you can create a cake that delights the eyes and the palette.
 

Gesine Bullock-Pardo's latest book is "Fantastical Cakes."
Credit Courtesy Running Press

Bullock-Prado, host of the Food Network's Baked in Vermont, has a new book called Fantastical Cakes: Incredible Creations for the Baker in Anyone. She'll share some of the secrets for the home baker to make amazing cakes and explain how you can use these tips in other baking projects.

Post your cake-making questions or tales of your tastiest creations below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

