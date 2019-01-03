Mal Maiz: New Voices Project, Live From The Fort

By 41 minutes ago
  • Live From The Fort collaborates with the Flynn Center's New Voices Project to bring you a showcase of Latin dance music from Mal Maiz on Jan. 17, 2019.
    Hannah Cormier / Courtesy of Mal Maiz

Join us in kicking off 2019 with an evening of latin dance music featuring Mal Maiz. Live From The Fort returns on Jan. 17 in collaboration with the Flynn Center’s New Voices Project.

Join us Thursday, Jan. 17 in VPR's Stetson Studio One for east coast Latin dance music both traditional and modern.  The New Voices Project showcases world musical traditions nestled in and around the Queen City. Series curator Bill Ellis will guide us through the evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

This is an all-ages show and tickets are free but reservations are required. Cash bar will be available. Live From The Fort is made possible with support from the Skinny Pancake.

RESERVE YOUR FREE TICKETS

About The Band:

Costa Rican "gypsy devil" Maiz Vargas Sandoval and his Afro-Cumbia Orchestra are a hot East Coast Latin dance band with both a traditional and modern flair.

Maiz Vargas Sandoval formed Mal Maiz about five years ago when he moved from Vermont from Costa Rica.
Credit Hannah Cormier / Courtesy

FAQ:

Time: 7-8:30 p.m. (end time approximate)

Location: VPR’s Stetson Studio One, 365 Troy Ave., Colchester VT 05446

Agenda
6:30 p.m. - Doors open
7:00 - Opening remarks from Bill Ellis
7:05 p.m. - Show begins
8:30 p.m. (approximately) - Show concludes

Is there a cost to attend?
The event is free to attend. If you're inclined to support live music at VPR, you can pitch in what you can at anytime online!

What are my food and drink options?
Free snacks and a cash bar (beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages) will be available.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?
Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?
No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Do I have to bring my ID to the event?
ID will be required if you want to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Is there a dress code?
Wear your dancing shoes!

Will this event be broadcast?
The event will not be broadcast live, but excerpts from the performance may be used at a later date.

What if my question isn’t answered here?
Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

GET TICKETS

