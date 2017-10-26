Man Arrested For Lewd Conduct At UVM Library

University of Vermont Police arrested a man after he allegedly exposed his genitals and also touched women at the university’s library, according to an email sent to students Thursday.

The email said that on Wednesday evening, police “responded to a report of a male individual exposing himself on the second floor of the Bailey Howe Library. The individual had unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals, and touched several female students on the waist and side as though attempting to hug them. He also pushed one student into a bookcase.”

The suspect, Bryce David Whitney, has no affiliation with the university, according to campus police. He was arrested at the scene for felony lewd and lascivious conduct and banned from the university campus.

According to data released by the university last month in compliance with federal law, there were 24 rapes and 14 incidents of "fondling" at UVM in 2016. Both numbers were on the rise from the previous year; the data show 19 rapes and 11 incidents of "fondling" in 2015.

The full UVM crime report for 2014 through 2016 is available online.