Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Man Arrested For Lewd Conduct At UVM Library

By 11 minutes ago

University of Vermont Police arrested a man after he allegedly exposed his genitals and also touched women at the university’s library, according to an email sent to students Thursday.

The email said that on Wednesday evening, police “responded to a report of a male individual exposing himself on the second floor of the Bailey Howe Library. The individual had unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals, and touched several female students on the waist and side as though attempting to hug them. He also pushed one student into a bookcase.”

The suspect, Bryce David Whitney, has no affiliation with the university, according to campus police. He was arrested at the scene for felony lewd and lascivious conduct and banned from the university campus.

According to data released by the university last month in compliance with federal law, there were 24 rapes and 14 incidents of "fondling" at UVM in 2016. Both numbers were on the rise from the previous year; the data show 19 rapes and 11 incidents of "fondling" in 2015.

The full UVM crime report for 2014 through 2016 is available online.

Tags: 
Crime
University of Vermont
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

‘Me Too.’ Now What? A Discussion About Sexual Assault And Harassment

By & Oct 17, 2017
Allegations have come to light against Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual misconduct. We're hosting a discussion about sexual assault and harassment.
Vince Bucci / AP

The uncovering of decades of alleged sexual assault by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is spurring widespread discussion. There's revulsion, but also - recognition. "Me too," say thousands of women. We're talking about what that means - and what can be done about a culture of violence and pervasive misogyny.

What Constitutes Sexual Consent?

By & Jul 6, 2017
Discussions around sexual consent should be ongoing between people in a relationship.
Neustockimages / iStock

As humans, we can send a lot of mixed signals. This is particularly true in relationships and thus, regarding sexual consent. We're highlighting the conversation and some of the questions caught up in it.