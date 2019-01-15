Man Crowdfunds Trip To Vermont For A Stranger's Bachelor Party, Goes Viral

Last week, Will Novak — who lives in Phoenix, Arizona — got an email that was not meant for him, inviting him to a bachelor party here in Vermont for someone he'd never met. His reply? “Count me in!”

(Full disclosure, there was also an expletive in that reply.)

Novak said the email outlined a bachelor party at Okemo Mountain Resort for a man named Angelo. Highlights of the weekend would include 80s ski outfits, a BBQ night and matching T-shirts.

Novak doesn't know Angelo, but he replied to say he’d be there and would bring Sudoku puzzles. He assumed he’d never hear back.

Instead, the bachelor party organizers responded saying they’d love for him to join them for the weekend.

I got accidentally invited to a bachelor party in VT because someone made a typo.

I told them I’d love to go.

They said they’d love to have me.

I couldn’t afford it so I did a fundraiser and it funded in 2 hours!

https://t.co/nwkcbQfkZw America! — Will Novak (@WillNovak13) January 11, 2019

Novak, who has a 10-month-old baby and recently remodeled his house, started a GoFundMe page to pay for his travel. Along with a flight and ski ticket, Novak plans to rent his own car. He said his expenses of $750 were fully funded within a couple hours.

Novak says any additional money will be gifted to Angelo and his bride-to-be (they're also expecting a child, according to Novak). As of midday Tuesday, the crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $3,000.

A number of businesses have reached out to Novak offering their services. A Burlington tattoo artist even offered to give him and Angelo matching tattoos.

Oh wow. I don’t have tats and never considered getting one but if Angelo ( and my wife) say yes then....maybe?#angelosbachelorparty https://t.co/VHJQzfvnHG — Will Novak (@WillNovak13) January 11, 2019

Despite the attention the story has gotten online, Novak said Angelo actually doesn't know he's coming. Novak will be documenting his trip to Vermont this weekend on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, and at the hashtag #angelosbachelorparty.