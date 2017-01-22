Related Programs: 
Man Shot Dead In Montpelier, Police Investigate

Police say 33-year-old Markus Austin was shot dead in Montpelier early Sunday morning.

In a release, Vermont State Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation. Police say a male suspect shot Austin at least once, then fled the scene in a vehicle. Investigators believe Austin was shot in the parking lot of his residence.

Detectives are asking people who may have information about this crime to contact either the Vermont State Police or the Montpelier Police Department.

