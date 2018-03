Vermont's attendant services program — or ASP — directs $1.38 million in state funds to help Vermonters with permanent and severe disabilities. It’s been targeted for elimination by Gov. Scott’s latest budget.

Vermont Edition spoke to David Sagi, a Vermonter who’s used the program for years and says it’s made a huge difference in his life.

