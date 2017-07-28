At Manchester VA Forum, Vets Raise Concerns About Quality Of Care

Emotions ran high at a public forum hosted by the Manchester VA Medical Center Wednesday night. The gathering came on the heels of a Boston Globe report alleging unsanitary conditions and insufficient care at the hospital.

Dozens of veterans showed up at Manchester Community College to hear from VA officials about how they are addressing the allegations detailed in the Globe report. Those in attendance expressed concerns about long wait times, rushed doctor visits, and difficulty navigating layers of bureaucracy at the Manchester VA.

Several vets said they were dissatisfied with the mental health care services on offer. Craig Meriwether, who’s retired from the Army, said he tried to get counseling to help him cope with PTSD, but couldn’t.

“They said that they didn’t have enough doctors... and then they gave me to an LCSW that did not have the experience that was needed.”

Craig agreed with other veterans at the event that more funding for individualized care is needed.

A federal investigation of issues raised by the Globe report is ongoing.

