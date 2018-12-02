Many Live Shows, and The Faded Roses Of December

Another wealth of live local performances, bird songs, Hannukah, and much much more as we welcome the dark and sparkly days of December!

This program will air on Sunday December 2nd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Miss Guided Angels will be giving a hometown CD release concert at the Chaffee Art Center in Rutland on Thursday, December 6th at 7 p.m.

Eddie and Kim Lawrence return to the Palmer St. Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh on Friday December 7th at 7:30 p.m.

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem will be performing at the Chandler in Randolph on Saturday December 8th at 7:30 p.m. as part of their Live and Upstairs series. They will also be playing at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday December 9th at 4 p.m.

Red Hot Juba will be playing at the Jericho Café and Tavern on Friday December 7th beginning at 7 p.m.

The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir with special guest Lloyd Duggar will perform on Saturday December 8th at Barre’s First Presbyterian Church at 7p.m., and on Sunday December 9th at the Bethany Church Montpelier at 4 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Antje Duvekot and Brooks Williams at Next Stage on Friday, December 7th at 7:30 p.m.

The Gibson Brothers will play at the Barre Opera House on Saturday December 8th at 7 p.m.

Burlington guitarist Paul Asbell will be presenting a CD Release show for his new recording at Burlington's FlynnSpace on Sunday, December 9th at 7 p.m.

Fingerstyle guitar master Stephen Bennett will perform at the Good Times Café in Hinesburg on Saturday December 8th at 8:30 p.m.

Patrick Fitzsimmons will be playing at a house concert in Middlebury on Saturday, December 8th . To RSVP to attend & for additional details: jeansvan@gmail.com

Darlingside will be playing at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday December 7th

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY presents the show In Praise of Christmas, featuring John Roberts, Lisa Preston, and Armand Aromin on Saturday December 8th at 8 p.m.

Liam Robinson and Jean Rohe will be performing at the Roost in Underhill on Thursday December 6th, at Studio Juju in Colchester on Friday December 7th, and at Bread and Butter Farm in Shelburne on Saturday December 8th. All show begin at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday December 9th Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen will be giving their annual musical service at the UU Fellowship of Bennington. The service begins at 10 a.m.