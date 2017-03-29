Maple Leaf Treatment Center's Closure And The Effect On Vermont

Many people were surprised when Maple Leaf Treatment Center suddenly shut down earlier this year. Officials said it was a temporary closure, but days later the facility filed for liquidation bankruptcy, leaving patients and staffers in the lurch and creating a big hole in the in-patient addiction treatment landscape in Vermont.

On Wednesday, Vermont Edition looked at what led to the closure of Maple Leaf Treatment Center and how people looking for services are getting treatment now.

Guests included:

Jeff Messina, president of the board of directors at Maple Leaf Treatment Center

Barbara Cimaglio, Vermont deputy health commissioner

Rick DiStefano, chief operating officer at Valley Vista

Listen to the segment from Vermont Edition above.