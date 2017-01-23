A March For The Ages

Saturday's Women's Marches on Montpelier and on Washington, D.C. drew crowds that surpassed expectations. An estimated 15,000 protesters descended on Vermont's Statehouse alone.

Today, we discuss the events of the day and what might happen as a result of these protests.

VPR's Annie Russell and Rebecca Sananes join us to report on what they saw in Montpelier and Washington.

And we want to hear from you if you were there. Post your experiences about the march here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, it's great to be an electrician, a nurse or a software developer in Vermont. They are some of the occupations that will be the most promising in the state over the next decade. Mathew Barewicz, Economic and Labor Market Information Chief for Vermont's Department of Labor fills us in on the details.

Broadcast on Monday, January 23, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.