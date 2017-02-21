Mardi Gras And More

Thinking of Basin Street and Breaux Bridge as Mardi Gras approaches, along with a hefty dose of Celtic Spain and lots of interesting local shows...

The program will air on Sunday February 26th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph presents an evening with the DuPont Brothers as part of the Live & Upstairs series on Saturday March 4th

The Folk/Americana trio Quiles & Cloud will perform at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Thursday, March 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

The UVM Lane Series presents Jenny Scheinman, Robbie Fulks, and Robbie Gjersoe on Friday March 3rd playing an original Americana/Roots score to the film Kannapolis. The place is the UVM Recital Hall, and the time is 7:30 p.m.

Concerts at the Schoolhouse presents Tracy Grammer at the Landmark Schoolhouse in Lower Cabot on Sunday, March 5th at 4 p.m.

There will be live Cajun and Zydeco music at Juniper Hall at the Hotel Vermont in Burlington on Tuesday February 28th (the real Mardi Gras day!) from 7 – 10 p.m. featuring Planet Zydeco, Yankee Chank, Katie Trautz with Alec Ellsworth, and lots of Cajun food and drink. This is a benefit for the Tom Sustic Fund.

Brandon Music presents Cradle Switch, a five-piece acoustic Americana group based in Cambridge, NY, on Saturday March 4th at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday March 5th, Proctorsville’s Raise the Roof winter concert series will resume with a performance by Wanda Houston, known for her soulful singing of blues, funk, jazz and dusky romantic standards. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at Gethsemane Church on Depot St. in Proctorsville.

Natalie Haas and Yann Falquet will be performing at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday March 5th from 2 – 4 p.m.

Singer/songwriter Matthew Wolcott will be performing at Radio Bean in Burlington on Sunday March 5th.