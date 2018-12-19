Related Program: 
Marijuana Commission's Final Report Charts Path To Retail Pot Sales In Vermont

    The final report from the Governor's Marijuana Advisory Commission was issued this week.
The Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission has issued its final report.

The group was tasked with studying the implications of legalized retail marijuana sales and how the state might transition to a system of taxing and regulating its sale.

The report suggests a 20 percent excise tax be levied on retail marijuana sales, on top of the existing 6 percent sales tax.

And the commission recommends that 5 percent of the revenue from the excise tax be distributed among all Vermont towns, with those towns with retail establishments receiving an additional 10 percent. The tax would also be used to pay for state costs related to a legalized marijuana market.  

Read the full report here.

Among the commission’s recommendations are a number addressing public health and safety concerns, as well as use by young people, should the state establish a retail market.

The commission also recommends that Vermont spend $1 million annually for at least 15 years to study the health effects of cannabis use.

In a regulated market, the report says, the state should allow only those age 21 and older to purchase marijuana. It also suggests limiting the number and type of retail outlets selling it.

Additionally, the commission recommends licensing requirements and fees for those who sell, grow, process, transport and test marijuana, and the creation of a board of control to oversee the industry.

More from Vermont Edition: What Is The Future Of Marijuana Laws In Vermont? [Dec. 13]

According to the report, the commission was divided on two important issues: whether to permit retail sales of marijuana edibles and whether communities should be able to opt out of hosting a retail store. As a result, the report contains no recommendations on those questions.

Since July 1, 2018, recreational use of marijuana has been legal in Vermont. The law allows people age 21 and older to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana and also two mature and four immature plants per household.

What Is The Future Of Marijuana Laws In Vermont?

By & Dec 13, 2018
The Governor's Marijuana Advisory Commission is ready to share its findings and recommendations on new pot laws in Vermont.
Even though it's now legal to possess, consume and grow small amounts of marijuana in Vermont, that doesn't mean we've seen the end of pot legislation. The Governor's Marijuana Advisory Commission has been evaluating what has happened in other states and listening to Vermonters' thoughts on the future of pot laws. We'll hear the results from the co-chairs of the commission.

Highway Safety, Teen Drug Use Emerge As Key Issues In Marijuana Legalization Debate

By Mar 28, 2016
As House lawmakers ponder whether or not to legalize marijuana, two key questions have risen to the fore: Will legal pot make Vermont’s highways more dangerous? And will more young residents use cannabis if it’s sold legally in stores?

The answers all depend on who you ask.

July 1: Vermont Legalizes Limited Amounts Of Recreational Cannabis

By & Jul 1, 2018
Sunday marks the first day small amounts of cannabis are legal for those 21 and older in Vermont. Here's what you need to know.

What Legal Recreational Marijuana Means For Vermont Workplaces

By Jun 28, 2018
A pile of paperclips that are various shades of green.
Act 86 makes it legal for those age 21 and over to possess up to an ounce of marijuana in Vermont, as well as grow six plants (two mature, four immature) at home. But what’s appropriate at work?

Effective July 1, You Can Legally Have Up To An Ounce Of Marijuana In Vermont

By Jan 22, 2018
Gov. Phil Scott says he is confident Democratic leaders will drop their plan to raise the statewide property tax rate to avoid a government shutdown on July first
Vermont has become the first state in the nation to legalize marijuana through an act of the Legislature.