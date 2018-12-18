Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Mars, Rockets And The 'Oumuamua Object: 2018 In Space

By & 3 minutes ago
  • An astronaut on the International Space Station performs a spacewalk while tethered to the ISS on Dec. 13, 2018. A radiant blue earth is seen in the background.
    An astronaut on the International Space Station performs a spacewalk while tethered to the ISS on Dec. 13, 2018. A radiant blue earth is seen in the background.
    Alexander Gerst / European Space Agency / NASA

Live call-in discussion: The past year has held exciting news about space: from a new Mars lander, to important strides in spaceflight, to discoveries of distant exoplanets to observations of 'Oumuamua, the first object from another star ever seen in our own solar system. We're talking about the year in space and what to expect in 2019.

John O'Meara, the former chair of the Department of Physics at Saint Michael’s College and now Chief Scientist of the W. M. Keck Observatory in Kamuela, Hawai'i, joins Vermont Edition to talk about the most exciting news about space, from terra firma to low-earth orbit and beyond. 

Share your questions or favorite space stories of 2018 below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Science
Technology
Saint Michael's College

Related Content

But Why Live: Space, Earth And The Big Bang

By & Jun 29, 2018
Altayb / istock

But Why will be taking your space questions live on air on July 12! And you can participate from home, where ever you are!

When Dead Stars Collide: Dartmouth Physicist Explains Breakthrough 'Kilonova' Observation

By , & Oct 19, 2017
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab, courtesy

It was a violent collision hundreds of millions of light years away, the likes of which forged the gold found in our jewelry and the uranium in our stockpile of nuclear bombs. Scientists around the globe announced Monday groundbreaking observations of two neutron stars crashing together at nearly the speed of light. A Dartmouth physicist asserts it's the beginning of a new field of scientific discovery.

'Telescope In The Ice' Author Details Cutting-Edge South Pole Science

By & Jun 25, 2018
The Icecube Neutrino Observatory at the South Pole sits atop an array of detectors buried deep within the clear antarctic ice.
Courtesy of National Science Foundation

It's a cutting-edge telescope buried a mile under the ice at the South Pole, but in many ways, the Icecube Neutrino Observatory is hardly a telescope at all. It doesn't point up at the sky; in fact, it points down, looking through the earth. It's just one of the paradoxical parts of a new field of astronomy looking at the universe by tracking the elusive “ghost particle” known as the neutrino. 