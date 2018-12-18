Mars, Rockets And The 'Oumuamua Object: 2018 In Space

Live call-in discussion: The past year has held exciting news about space: from a new Mars lander, to important strides in spaceflight, to discoveries of distant exoplanets to observations of 'Oumuamua, the first object from another star ever seen in our own solar system. We're talking about the year in space and what to expect in 2019.

John O'Meara, the former chair of the Department of Physics at Saint Michael’s College and now Chief Scientist of the W. M. Keck Observatory in Kamuela, Hawai'i, joins Vermont Edition to talk about the most exciting news about space, from terra firma to low-earth orbit and beyond.

Share your questions or favorite space stories of 2018 below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.