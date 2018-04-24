Related Program: 
VPR News

Mass. Town OKs Funding To Study Possible Interstate School District With Stamford, Vt.

By 47 minutes ago
  • The exterior of the Stamford school with blue sky and mountains in the background.
    Last year, Stamford, Vt., rejected an Act 46 plan to merge with its Vermont neighbors, and the school district is now looking to merge with the town of Clarksburg, Mass., school district.
    Micah Hayre, Courtesy

A plan to create the first interstate school district between Vermont and Massachusetts got a step closer after the town of Clarksburg, Massachusetts, voted to spend $25,000 on a feasibility study.

Audio from this story will be posted.

Last year, the town of Stamford, Vermont — which runs a pre-K through eighth school with 95 students — rejected a proposed Act 46 merger plan with the Vermont towns in the nearby supervisory union because the other schools are more than 12 miles away over winding mountain roads.

But the schools in Stamford and Clarksburg are only four miles, apart so representatives from the two schools have been meeting to talk about the possibility of merging.

On April 5, Clarksburg held a special town meeting to consider a proposal to use a state grant to pay for a feasibility study, and the vote was overwhelmingly approved.

“We were so pleased and so happy,” said Stamford School Board Chairwoman Cynthia Lamore. "And we’re really hopeful that both states will have agreement as to the interstate merger.”

Vermont lawmakers are trying to secure another $25,000 in the budget that’s being debated in Montpelier to match the Massachusetts grant.
 

"We're four miles from the Clarksburg school door, so it's much easier to get to and accessible, and there's a lot more opportunities south for us and for our kids." — Cynthia Lamore, Stamford School Board chairwoman

Lamore said there are deep connections between Stamford and Clarksburg, with many of the Vermont residents traveling south to work in nearby Williamstown and North Adams, Massachusetts.

“We’re four miles from the Clarksburg school door,” Lamore said, “so it’s much easier to get to and accessible, and there's a lot more opportunities south for us and for our kids.”

Lamore said the feasibility study will answer some of the questions about the interstate school district.

If both communities vote to move ahead, the new district will also have to be approved by the legislatures in each state and by the U.S. Congress.

Tags: 
VPR News
Education
Act 46

Related Content

Small Schools Could Take Big Hit If State Changes Grant Policy

By Apr 13, 2018
First and second grade students line up to wash their hands at Marlboro Elementary School.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Lawmakers want to change how the state’s small school grants are administered, and some of Vermont’s smallest schools say it would be tough to remain open if the annual payments were taken away.

Despite Holcombe Resignation, Lawmakers Say They Want To Stick To Act 46 Schedule

By Apr 4, 2018
An empty wooden desk facing a chalkboard.
Miatagirl / iStock

Legislative leaders say they will stick to the schedule for continuing the Act 46 school district consolidation process.

Ludlow Voters Reconsider Black River School Closure

By Jan 12, 2018
Black River High School Middle School with a snowy lawn and a sign out front that says Our School, Our Community.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Black River High School students, from Ludlow and Mount Holly, have been studying together at Black River since middle school. But unless a vote held in November is reversed, their school could be closing before some of these students graduate.

Stamford Rejects Act 46 Plan, Opening Door to Interstate District With Clarksburg, Mass.

By Jun 1, 2017

The tiny southern Vermont town of Stamford rejected its Act 46 merger plan Wednesday, and the town will now look into an interstate school district with nearby Clarksburg, Massachusetts.