May Day In Belize

We welcome May with some interesting new releases by local artists, with music of the Garifuna people of Central America, and, as usual, with some musical surprises!

This program will air on Sunday May 7th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Yann Falquet and Pasca Gemme will be performing at a house concert in Shelburne on Friday May 12th. For reservations and information please email treewild.inc@gmail.com

Patrick Fitzsimmons will perform at 51 Main in Middlebury on Saturday May 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Brattleboro Women’s Chorus Annual Spring Concert – “Sing, My Sister” will be happening on Sunday May 14th at 4 p.m. at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro.

There will be a contra dance at the Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday May 12th at 7:30 p.m. Music provided by the Bonnie Tucker, Donna Weston and others. All dances are taught and new dancers are always welcome.

The Michele Fay Band will be performing Americana music for the Burnham Music Series at Burnham Hall in Lincoln, on Saturday, May 13th at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday May 11th at 7:30 p.m. the Ottauquechee Health Foundation will present Livingston Taylor with the Dupont Brothers warming up at The Historic Woodstock Town Hall Theatre

On Saturday, May 13th from 2-4 pm, Nicholas Williams [flute, accordion] and Alex Kehler [nyckelharpa, fiddle, låtmandola] will return, by popular demand, to present a Swedish/Scandinavian tunes workshop in Montpelier. For reservations please contact Amy at 1geranium1@gmail.com. Alex and Nicholas will also be playing at the Capital City Grange contradance that evening along with Aaron Marcus. Will Mentor will be calling the dance.

Next Stage Arts Project is proud to present Lucy Wainwright Roche with special guest Suzzy Roche in concert on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney

There will be a contradance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday May 13th from 8 - 11 p.m. Owen Marshall and Ethan Hazzard-Watkins provide the music, and the caller is David Eisenstadter.