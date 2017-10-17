Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

‘Me Too.’ Now What? A Discussion About Sexual Assault And Harassment

By & 1 hour ago
  • Allegations have come to light against Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual misconduct. We're hosting a discussion about sexual assault and harassment.
    Vince Bucci / AP

The uncovering of decades of alleged sexual assault by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is spurring widespread discussion. There's revulsion, but also - recognition. "Me too," say thousands of women. We're talking about what that means - and what can be done about a culture of violence and pervasive misogyny.

Autumn Spencer is a writer and comedian. She writes a column for Kids VT and is a regular host of The Moth in Burlington.

Jessica Lahey is a teacher and writer. She is author of “The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed.”

Mark Nash is a psychotherapist and former director of the Vermont Stage Company.

We want to hear your perspective. Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

