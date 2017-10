The uncovering of decades of alleged sexual assault by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is spurring widespread discussion. There's revulsion, but also - recognition. "Me too," say thousands of women. We're talking about what that means - and what can be done about a culture of violence and pervasive misogyny.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.