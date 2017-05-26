Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

To Meet Act 46 Requirements, Stamford Considers Joining With Mass. Town

By 3 hours ago

The tiny town of Stamford is looking into forming a new school district with nearby Clarksburg, Massachusetts, to meet the provisions of Act 46.

If the plan moves ahead, it would be the first joint school district between Massachusetts and Vermont.
Stamford votes next week on an Act 46 merger plan with the nearby Vermont towns of Halifax and Readsboro.

But Stamford school board member Erika Bailey says people from nearby Clarksburg reached across the state line recently to talk about forming a joint-state district.

And Bailey says that if the Vermont vote is rejected next week, it might make sense to talk to the people in Clarksburg.

"I think it's a viable option to look at," Bailey says. "If the townspeople choose to look into this, I will definitely support trying to figure out what the best option is for our children and our town."

Stamford is currently in the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union with Wilmington, Whitingham, Halifax, Searsburg and Readsboro.

If voters approve the Act 46 plan next Tuesday, Stamford will join Halifax and Readsboro — but Bailey says in a lot of ways, the joint district makes more sense.

The state originally was giving districts until July 1 to hold votes and receive tax breaks, but legislation passed this year extends that deadline until Nov. 30.

Those two Vermont towns are also about 24 miles away, on winding mountain roads, and Clarksburg, Massachusetts, is 4 miles down a relatively safe and flat highway.

Plus, Bailey says a lot of people who live in Stamford drive through Clarksburg on their way to work in Massachusetts.

"People have relatives and friends that live in both towns," says Bailey. "In small towns, you all stick together."

Stamford has high school choice, and some of its students use vouchers to go high school in Massachusetts.

Vermont was part of the first joint compact district in the nation, when Norwich joined with Hanover, New Hampshire, in 1964 to form the Dresden School District.

The two states also currently operate the Rivendell Interstate School District, with the Vermont towns of Fairlee, West Fairlee and Vershire, and the New Hampshire town of Orford.

The new interstate school district would need to be approved by both Vermont and Massachussets, and by the U.S. Congress.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Act 46
Education
Government & Politics
Massachusetts

Related Content

School Board Members Considering Alternative Models Under Act 46 To Meet In Westminster

By May 11, 2017

Despite several years of trying, some Vermont school districts haven't been able to come up with merger plans under Act 46, the state's school district consolidation law.

Royalton Votes Against School Mergers, Halting Act 46 District Consolidations

By Apr 12, 2017

The town of Royalton has voted against merging with Bethel and Rochester school districts. This vote will halt several proposed school consolidations in the area.

As Deadline Looms, Schools Still Struggling With Act 46 Consider 'Alternative' Option

By Apr 5, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont's school district consolidation law is at a crossroads. Act 46 was set up in three phases, and the second phase ends July 1. After that, districts that haven't been able to get a merger plan approved by the voters have to put together a so-called alternative structure plan.