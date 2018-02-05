Meet The UVM Ice Hockey Alums Playing In Their First Olympic Games

The Catamounts will be well represented in Pyeongchang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics: Members of the Men's and Women's of the U.S. Ice Hockey Team played for the University of Vermont.

Amanda Pelkey

Home: Montpelier, Vermont

Age: 24

Olympic history: First Olympics

Career highlights: Member of the last two USA world championship teams and has played in four Four Nations Cup competitions.

Played for the Boston Pride in the NWHL for the past two seasons.

Backstory: Arguably the finest player in University of Vermont women’s hockey history, Pelkey scored 49 goals and 56 assists in her UVM career, graduating in 2015.

Ryan Gunderson

Home: Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Age: 32

Olympic history: First Olympics

Career highlights: A standout at the University of Vermont from 2003-07 who totaled 61 points and still holds the school record for most games played (148) as a defenseman and currently plays in Europe.

Backstory: He is the first UVM Olympic men’s hockey pick since Tim Thomas in 2009 and is one of eight players on the 23-man squad who has not played in the National Hockey League.