Meeting The Mysterious Lake Sturgeon

Lake sturgeon look like the fish you don't want to meet in a dark alley. They are big, old, and mean looking.

They can grow to over six feet long and 200 pounds, have a torpedo-shaped body, barbles hanging from their snout, and a tail like a shark's. They were once part of a vibrant commercial fisheries operation on the lake, but now they are endangered. And we don't really know how many are swimming in the lake right now.

We talk with Chet MacKenzie, Vermont Fish & Wildlife's fisheries program manager, about the characteristics of this intriguing fish and about the efforts to protect and replenish their numbers. And Lisa Izzo, a PhD student at UVM, explains the efforts being taken to get a count of the lake's sturgeon.

Post your questions or comments about lake sturgeon here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, Kate McCann, a high school math teacher at U-32 Middle and High School, was named Vermont's 2017 teacher of the year. She talks about what the honor has meant to her and how she hopes to promote a couple of her academic priorities.

Broadcast live on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.