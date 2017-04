Nancy Stearns Bercaw got sober just about two years ago, and she's just published a memoir called Dryland: One Woman's Swim to Sobriety. The Vermont author spoke to Vermont Edition Thursday about the book, which explores her life, her drinking and her journey to sobriety. A competitive swimmer during her college years, her relationship to her body and to her swimming is also a through-line in the memoir.

