Mental Health Week: App Helps People With Mental Illness Maintain Support Network

One thing common to many people with mental health conditions is that they can be helped by a strong support network of friends and family. But keeping those folks in the loop can be hard. And if doctors are involved, things can be complicated by a strict federal privacy law known as HIPAA.

To address these issues, Dartmouth psychiatry professor Dr. Bill Hudenko has created software, including a phone app, that allows patients to create online networks of friends, relatives and doctors – and share information among them. It also simplifies the process of legally authorizing that information to be shared with different people.

Hudenko spoke to Vermont Edition Tuesday about his software and app, called Proxi.

