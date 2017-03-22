Mental Health Week: Children And Mental Illness

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 20 percent of children will suffer from a seriously debilitating mental disorder at some point during their young years.

Nearly half of all kids have a diagnosed condition, sometimes mild, during their youth. So why is it happening and what should we be doing about it?

On Wednesday, Vermont Edition discussed children and mental illness. Guests for this program were:

Melissa Bailey, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health

Dr. David Rettew, a child psychiatrist and director of the Pediatric Psychiatry Clinic at UVM Medical Center

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.