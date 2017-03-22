Mental Health Week: How Family Members Manage

The effects of a mental illness almost always stretch beyond just one person. Being the family member of someone with a mental health condition comes with unique challenges, and providing support to a struggling loved one can be both draining and heartbreaking.

We're talking about how mental health conditions impact family members and caregivers, and how those folks can take care of themselves as well as their loved ones.

We're joined by three guests from the Vermont Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness - NAMI Vermont.

Laurie Emerson is executive director of NAMI Vermont, Jim Johnson is a family support group facilitator for the group, and Laura Moran is a board member and a former teacher of NAMI's "Family to Family" course.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.