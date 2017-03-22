Mental Health Week: Law Enforcement Training To Deal With Mental Health Crises

Law enforcement officers increasingly find themselves interacting with people in the midst of a mental health crisis.

A state law now requires all officers to get eight hours of training in how to deal with these kinds of situations. There's also an additional voluntary program some officers have enrolled in that is designed to train mental health workers and the police in how to work together in an emergency.

Kristin Chandler is the coordinator of Team Two training, a statewide curriculum that's designed to train mental health professionals and law enforcement officers in how to work together when they are confronting a person in crisis.

Chandler spoke to Vermont Edition Thursday about these training programs.

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.