Mental Health Week: Tackling Stigma

On Tuesday, Vermont Edition addressed the stigma attached to mental disorders.

People who suffer can worry about their job security, their physical safety, discrimination in housing and opportunities, and internalized shame. Sometimes the stigma associated with these conditions is a barrier to receiving care at all.

Guests for this discussion were:

State Rep. Anne Donahue from Northfield, a longtime mental health advocate and the editor of Counterpoint – a newsletter put out by the Vermont Psychiatric Survivors organization

David Blistein, author of David's Inferno: My Journey Through the Dark Woods of Depression who lives in Brattleboro

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.