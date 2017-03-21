Mental Health Week: Tackling Stigma

On Tuesday, Vermont Edition addressed the stigma attached to mental disorders.

People who suffer can worry about their job security, their physical safety, discrimination in housing and opportunities, and internalized shame. Sometimes the stigma associated with these conditions is a barrier to receiving care at all.

Guests for this discussion were:

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.

