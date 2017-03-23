Mental Health Week: The View From Montpelier

We've been discussing the many challenges that the state mental health system and those experiencing mental illness are facing. Now we hear about some of the ideas that the Legislature has for fixing the problems.

S.133 is a major bill that looks at a number of solutions, including reducing turnover at designated agencies by increasing the base pay for staff and offering reduced tuition to attract more students in the psychiatric and substance abuse treatment fields. Other bills being discussed at the State House propose other changes to improve the mental health system or would allow psychologists the privilege of prescribing medications.

Senator Claire Ayer, chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, and Mary Moulton, executive director of Washington County Mental Health Services, join us to discuss the bills being consider at the State House.

Post your questions or comments here on pending legislation or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, March 24, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.