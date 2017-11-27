'Messiah' Watch 2017: Performances And Sing-Alongs Around Vermont

The season for George Frideric Handel's Messiah is upon us! Although it was actually first performed around Easter, in our time it has become a December holiday tradition.
This year, VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratio in our area.
Find the list below, organized by date — and we'll be updating it as we learn of more events.
Know of an upcoming performance or sing-along that we may have missed? Let us know!
Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah
7:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, Montpelier, VT
Lisa Jablow conducts
(See Dec. 3 for another performance listing)
Friends of Music at Guilford Community Messiah Sing
1 p.m. at Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro, VT
Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah
2 p.m. at Barre Opera House, Barre, VT
Lisa Jablow conducts
Rutland Area Chorus Annual Messiah Performances
3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Grace Church, Rutland, VT
Alastair Stout conducts chorus, orchestra and soloists
Charlotte Congregational Church Messiah Sing-along
4 p.m. at Charlotte Congregational Church, Charlotte, VT
Anne Decker conducts
Middlebury Annual Messiah Sing
2 p.m. at the Middlebury Congregational Church, Middlebury, VT
Hosted by the College Community Chorus, conducted by Jeff Rehbach
Upper Valley Music Center Messiah Sing
6:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, Lebanon, NH
Jane Woods conducts