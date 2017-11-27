'Messiah' Watch 2017: Performances And Sing-Alongs Around Vermont

The season for George Frideric Handel's Messiah is upon us! Although it was actually first performed around Easter, in our time it has become a December holiday tradition.

This year, VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratio in our area.

Find the list below, organized by date — and we'll be updating it as we learn of more events.

Know of an upcoming performance or sing-along that we may have missed? Let us know!

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah

7:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, Montpelier, VT

Lisa Jablow conducts

(See Dec. 3 for another performance listing)

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017

Friends of Music at Guilford Community Messiah Sing

1 p.m. at Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro, VT

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017

Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah

2 p.m. at Barre Opera House, Barre, VT

Lisa Jablow conducts

Rutland Area Chorus Annual Messiah Performances

3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Grace Church, Rutland, VT

Alastair Stout conducts chorus, orchestra and soloists

Charlotte Congregational Church Messiah Sing-along

4 p.m. at Charlotte Congregational Church, Charlotte, VT

Anne Decker conducts

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017

Middlebury Annual Messiah Sing

2 p.m. at the Middlebury Congregational Church, Middlebury, VT

Hosted by the College Community Chorus, conducted by Jeff Rehbach

Upper Valley Music Center Messiah Sing

6:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, Lebanon, NH

Jane Woods conducts