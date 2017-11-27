Related Programs: 
'Messiah' Watch 2017: Performances And Sing-Alongs Around Vermont

  • A statue of George Frideric Handel is pictured here at night in Halle, Germany.
    This statue of George Frideric Handel stands in Halle, Germany. VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's "Messiah" taking place in our area during this holiday season.
The season for George Frideric Handel's Messiah is upon us! Although it was actually first performed around Easter, in our time it has become a December holiday tradition.

This year, VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratio in our area. 

Find the list below, organized by date — and we'll be updating it as we learn of more events.

Know of an upcoming performance or sing-along that we may have missed? Let us know!

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah
7:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, Montpelier, VT
Lisa Jablow conducts
(See Dec. 3 for another performance listing)

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017

Friends of Music at Guilford Community Messiah Sing 
1 p.m. at Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro, VT

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017

Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah
2 p.m. at Barre Opera House, Barre, VT
Lisa Jablow conducts

Rutland Area Chorus Annual Messiah Performances
3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Grace Church, Rutland, VT
Alastair Stout conducts chorus, orchestra and soloists

Charlotte Congregational Church Messiah Sing-along 
4 p.m. at Charlotte Congregational Church, Charlotte, VT
Anne Decker conducts

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017

Middlebury Annual Messiah Sing
2 p.m. at the Middlebury Congregational Church, Middlebury, VT
Hosted by the College Community Chorus, conducted by Jeff Rehbach

Upper Valley Music Center Messiah Sing
6:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, Lebanon, NH
Jane Woods conducts

