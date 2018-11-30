'Messiah' Watch: Performances And Sing-Alongs Around Vermont

The season for George Frideric Handel's Messiah is upon us! Although it was actually first performed around Easter, in our time it has become a December holiday tradition.

This year, VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratio in our area.

Find the list below, organized by date — and we'll be updating it as we learn of more events.

Know of an upcoming performance or sing-along that we may have missed? Let us know!

Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah

7:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, Montpelier, VT

Lisa Jablow conducts

(See Dec. 2 for another performance listing)

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018

Friends of Music at Guilford Community Messiah Sing

1 p.m. at Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro, VT

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018

Charlotte Congregational Church Messiah Sing

10 a.m. at Charlotte CC in Charlotte, VT

Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah

2 p.m. at Barre Opera House, Barre, VT

Lisa Jablow conducts

Rutland Area Chorus, Soloists and Orchestra Messiah

3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Grace Church, Rutland, VT

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018

Pentangle Arts Annual Community Messiah Sing

4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Woodstock, VT

Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

Burlington Choral Society Annual Messiah Sing

7:30 p.m. at North Avenue Alliance Church, Burlington

Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018

Upper Valley Music Center Messiah Sing with Orchestra

3:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, Lebanon, NH

Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Stowe Annual Messiah Sing

7 p.m. at Stowe Community Church, Stowe

Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018

Middlebury Annual Messiah Sing

2 p.m. at the Middlebury Congregational Church, Middlebury, VT

Hosted by the College Community Chorus, conducted by Jeff Rehbach