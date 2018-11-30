'Messiah' Watch: Performances And Sing-Alongs Around Vermont

The season for George Frideric Handel's Messiah is upon us! Although it was actually first performed around Easter, in our time it has become a December holiday tradition.
This year, VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratio in our area.
Find the list below, organized by date — and we'll be updating it as we learn of more events.
Know of an upcoming performance or sing-along that we may have missed? Let us know!
Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah
7:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, Montpelier, VT
Lisa Jablow conducts
(See Dec. 2 for another performance listing)
Friends of Music at Guilford Community Messiah Sing
1 p.m. at Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro, VT
Charlotte Congregational Church Messiah Sing
10 a.m. at Charlotte CC in Charlotte, VT
Vermont Philharmonic & Chorus Messiah
2 p.m. at Barre Opera House, Barre, VT
Lisa Jablow conducts
Rutland Area Chorus, Soloists and Orchestra Messiah
3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Grace Church, Rutland, VT
Pentangle Arts Annual Community Messiah Sing
4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Woodstock, VT
Burlington Choral Society Annual Messiah Sing
7:30 p.m. at North Avenue Alliance Church, Burlington
Upper Valley Music Center Messiah Sing with Orchestra
3:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, Lebanon, NH
Stowe Annual Messiah Sing
7 p.m. at Stowe Community Church, Stowe
Middlebury Annual Messiah Sing
2 p.m. at the Middlebury Congregational Church, Middlebury, VT
Hosted by the College Community Chorus, conducted by Jeff Rehbach