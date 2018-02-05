Related Program: 
Middlebury Shelter Wins Custody Of Pets In Alleged Animal Cruelty Case

  • A puppy seized in an animal cruelty case will be adopted by a foster family after being surrendered to Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society.
    Courtesy of Homeward Bound

Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, has been granted custody of a number of animals seized in a suspected animal cruelty case.

In October, 28 animals were removed from a home in Ferrisburgh and their owners were charged with cruelty.

The animals included dogs, guinea pigs, ferrets, hamsters and birds.

Homeward Bound successfully used the civil forfeiture process to gain custody of most of the animals, while the criminal case continues separately.

Homeward Bound’s Executive Director Jessica Danyow says she’s grateful the Addison County state’s attorney for used the civil forfeiture process.

"There’s no mandate to do that, and it was a lot of work that they went through to file the motion and have the hearing and it freed the animals and we’re incredibly appreciative," Danyow said.

The shelter has spent nearly $11,000 caring for the animals since October.  

Many of the animals have been in foster care and will be adopted into those homes. Others will be available for adoption as soon as their medical needs are met.

