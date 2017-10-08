Migration And More: The Fall Bird Show

Live call-in discussion: Autumn is officially upon us yet again, which means it's time for another fall bird show on Vermont Edition.

We're joined by bird expert Bridget Butler to talk about bird communication, how the migration is shaping up and why some folks are worried that they're not seeing as many customers at their birdfeeders this year.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.