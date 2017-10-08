Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Migration And More: The Fall Bird Show

By 41 minutes ago
  • Now that autumn is here, it's time for the fall bird show. One thing we'll talk about is why some people are worried that they haven't been seeing as much activity at their birdfeeders this year.
    PrairieArtProject / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Autumn is officially upon us yet again, which means it's time for another fall bird show on Vermont Edition.

We're joined by bird expert Bridget Butler to talk about bird communication, how the migration is shaping up and why some folks are worried that they're not seeing as many customers at their birdfeeders this year.

Send your questions, comments and sightings to vermontedition@vpr.net. You can also share pictures you've snapped of the birds you've spotted by posting them to the Vermont Edition Facebook page.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

