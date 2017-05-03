'Milk Street Radio': Tell Us What You Think

Starting this Sunday, Milk Street Radio With Christopher Kimball will air on VPR for a four-week test run. It’s a new program that seeks to change the way we think about food by exploring culture and cooking around the world. We’re asking you to take a listen and respond to our survey to let us know what you think.

From street food in Thailand to a bakery in a Syrian refugee camp to Boston’s South End, Milk Street Radio goes anywhere and everywhere to ask questions about cooking, food, culture, wine, farming, restaurants and literature. We learn about the lives and cultures of the people who grow, produce and create the food we eat. The program also features a questions from listeners and cooking tips.

Kimball is joined by public television host and author Sara Moulton, Adam Gopnik of the New Yorker, wine expert Stephen Meuse and podcaster Dan Pashman for a compelling hour of interest to both veteran and casual cooks.

Kimball, who has deep roots in Vermont, founded Cook’s Magazine in 1980. He re-launched the magazine as Cook’s Illustrated in 1993 and went on to found Cook’s Country magazine. He has also hosted popular public television shows and is the author of several books. He founded Christopher Kimball's Milk Street in Boston, headquarters for a cooking school and Milk Street Magazine. A television show will debut in September.

VPR is piloting Milk Street Radio Sundays at 2 p.m. May 7 – May 28, 2017. We want to know how you feel about the program to help us determine whether it is a good fit for VPR. Please take a few moments to complete our survey. Thanks!