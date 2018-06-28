Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'Mistakes On All Sides': Republican Rep. Kurt Wright Reflects On Budget Fight

By & 51 minutes ago
  • Republican Rep. Kurt Wright of Burlington talks about the role House Republican leaders played in the state's budgetary impasse and what the agreement means for the future of education funding.
    Republican Rep. Kurt Wright of Burlington talks about the role House Republican leaders played in the state's budgetary impasse and what the agreement means for the future of education funding.
    Angela Evancie / VPR/file

Vermont's weekslong budget impasses is at an end after Gov. Phil Scott said he'd allow the latest budget passed by lawmakers to go into effect without his signature, avoiding a state government shutdown. But while the impasse has been framed as Democratic lawmakers clashing with a Republican governor, leaders of the House Republican minority also played decisive roles in the process.

Legislative leaders traded demands and proposals over education funding and how to best use an estimated $55 million dollars in surplus state revenue. Throughout it all, House Republicans voted alternately to pass budgets that faced a gauranteed governor’s veto, while also voting to sustain that veto in subsequent budget votes.

Rep. Kurt Wright, a Republican representing part of Burlington's New North End neighborhood, joined Vermont Edition to talk about the role House Republican leaders played in the state's budget impasse and what the agreement means for future discussions about education funding.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
Kurt Wright

Related Content

Scott Will Allow Budget To Pass Without His Signature

By Jun 26, 2018
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Tim Ashe have a plan to avoid a government shutdown on July 1st if lawmakers are still at an impasse with Governor Phil Scott over property tax rates
Meg Malone / VPR File

Gov. Phil Scott said Monday night that while he doesn’t support lawmakers’ latest state budget proposal, the prospect of a government shutdown has left him “with no choice but to allow this bill to become law without my signature.”

Third Time's The Charm? Senate Passes Budget Hoping To Avoid A Shutdown

By Jun 21, 2018
Looking up at the golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse on a cloudy day.
Angela Evancie / VPR File

The Vermont Senate has given its unanimous approval to a new state budget for next year.

Senate leaders say the plan is a fair compromise that's designed to ensure that there isn't a government shutdown at the beginning of July.

What Would A State Government Shutdown Mean For Vermonters?

By & Jun 20, 2018
Here's what could be closed by a state government shutdown, and what still being done in Montpelier to avert a shutdown.
seyfettinozel / iStock

The current state budget funds Vermont till the end of the day June 30, and Montpelier has yet to work out a plan for next year. Here's what could happen if Vermont is forced to "shut down" July 1.