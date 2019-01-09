Mitch's Sports: Longest Hoops Winning Streak In School History Ends At Twelve For Middlebury Women

The Boston Bruins took advantage of a tired Minnesota Wild squad that had played the night before in Montreal, winning 4-0 in Boston last night to run their winning streak to a season-high five games.

The Bruins got goals from Danton Heinen in the first on a nicely deflected tip-in, just his fifth goal of the year, and nice to see the line of Heinen, Ryan Donato, and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson get on the score sheet, as the Bruins have relied heavily on their veteran scorers to produce the lion's share of offense this season.

Brad Marchand is one of those and he did tally last night, along with linemate Patrice Bergeron who had some good fortune when a puck glanced off his skate past Wild goalie Alex Stalock, and Jake DeBrusk was credited with a similar goal when a puck ricocheted off his chest and into the net. Tuukka Rask made 24 saves to record the shut-out and garner the 250th win of his career.

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves back in the second wild card slot, leapfrogging the NY Islanders after the Habs picked up a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings in Hockeytown last night.

Jeff Petry's goal just 19 seconds into the third period proved to be the game winner. It was also the first goal the Michigan native ever scored in Detroit and friends and family were on hand to see it. Petry is the son of former pro baseball pitcher Dan Petry, who won a World series with the Detroit Tigers in 1984.

In women's college hoops, the Castleton Spartans have run their winning streak to six games after a 59-48 road win over Eastern Connecticut last night. Brooke Raiche tallied a game-high 26 points, and pulled down eight rebounds, as Castelton runs its overall record to 11-3 with the victory, picking up their first road win against a Little East opponent in the process.

Meanwhile the winning streak for the Middlebury Panthers, the longest in program history, finally came to an end with the Panthers falling 84-79 to Westfield State on the road last night. It was just the first loss of the season for the Middlebury women and ends the team's 12 game winning streak. Colleen Caveney scored 24 points for the Panthers in the loss.

Elsewhere. Johnson and Wales topped the Norwich Cadets 61-56.

The Plattsburgh State Cardinals were winners last night, beating Potsdam in a close contest 72-69 on the Cardinal's home floor at Memorial Hall. Junior guard Taylor Durnin reached a career high with 26 points as Plattsburgh picks up its fourth win of the year against eight losses.

The Plattsburgh men were taking on their Potsdam counterparts as well, and edged out the Bears in a tight game, pulling away with a 79-76 win, powered by a double double turned in by senior forward Ian Howard on the strength of 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Castleton men couldn't match the women's success against their Eastern Connecticut counterparts, falling on the road 78-49 and the Spartans record falls to 3-10 on the year.

The Middlebury Panthers have improved their record to 11-4 after beating Widener 95-75 on the road. Max Bosco led all scorers with 27 points and Eric McCord pulled down 15 rebounds in the Panthers' win.

Elsewhere Johnson and Wales proved too much for for the Norwich cadets in a 79-42 rout.

The St. Michael's College men's hockey team fell to Post University 4-2 on the road last night. Nic Hermary and Andy Ide scored for the Purple Knights but the non-conference loss drops the Knights record to 3-9-2 on the season.