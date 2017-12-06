Mitch's Sports Report: After Hot Start To Hoops Season, UVM Men Cooled Off In Second Straight Loss

Big slate of college games last night, and we'll start with the UVM men's basketball team, which got off to a hot 6-1 start to the season but the Catamounts have cooled down a bit, suffering a 91-81 defeat at the hands of Marquette at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee last night, the Catamount's second straight defeat.

Marquette sophomore Markus Howard was unstoppable from beyond the arc, finding the mark six times as part of his career high 34 point night. In a good-news, bad news situation, UVM was led by a most unexpected performance off the bench from freshman Stef Smith, who came off the bench to also find his long range game, making all of his six 3-point attempts and finishing with 20 points, a career high. The bad news is that if a first year bench player is your leading scorer it means your starting big guns aren't finding the bucket, and that was the case last night as the only Catamou8nts in double digits were Payton Henson with 11, and Anthony Lamb and Ernie Duncan each scoring ten. UVM is now 6-3 on the season after the loss.

In division two men's hockey the Saint Michael's Purple Knights are putting together quite the season, now in first place in the Northeast-10 conference after a 4-3 overtime victory against Stonehill College in Massachusetts. Freshman Andrew Olevitz picked a great time to score his first collegiate goal, potting the game winning just 36 seconds into overtime. Another freshman, Noah Muller, also scored and added an assist as the Purple Knights improve to 4-3-1 on the season.

In men's college basketball, Levi Holmes III continues to sparkle for the Saint Michael's Purple Knights, matching a career high in point for the third time this season, scoring 29, but St. Mike's couldn't maintain a brief second half lead against St. Anselm and fell 90-75 in Manchester, New Hampshire last night.

The women of St Mike's were also taking on their St. Anselm counterparts and mounted a great comeback after falling into a 16-point hole at half time. The Purple Knights battled back and erased that deficit, forging into the lead with two minutes left in regulation, but the Hawks rebounded themselves to go on an eight point run in the last two minutes and pull out a 60-54 victory, improving to 6-3 while the Knights fall a game under .500 at 4-5.

The Castleton Spartans men's team knows how the St. Mike's women feel, also losing hold of a lead late in their game against Colby-Sawyer. The Spartans led 55-48 before Colby-Sawyer went on an 8-1 run over the last three minutes, but the game was still tied at 67 when the Spartans took a shot with one second left on the clock that missed the mark, and during the scramble for the rebound Colby-Sawyer's Jourdain Bell was fouled and he sank both free throws at the other end to give his team a 69-67 win. Tondi Mushandu led the Spartans with 18 points in the losing effort.

It was a better result for the Castleton women, who beat Colby Sawyer 62-37, led by 15 points from Brooke Raiche.

To the pros who skate on ice, and there are fans of two teams shaking their heads at Bryden Schenn's performance for the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre last night. the full house of Montreal Canadiens fans, of course, were none to pleased to watch Schenn drop a hat trick on the Habs in the Blues' 4-3 victory, but fans of the struggling Philadelphia Flyers may also see that stat and wonder why their team traded Schenn away to St. Louis, where he's thriving and turning into one of the best forwards in the NHL. Shea Weber had two goals for the Habs in the losing effort.

Back up goalie Ondrej Pavelec was surprised to find himself in net for the NY Rangers against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins last night, but starter Henrik Lundqvist had the flu, so rather than have him sneezing into his own goalie mask Pavelec was pressed into duty, and he did just fine, stopping a season 41 shots to lead the Rangers to a 4-3 win.