Mitch's Sports Report: Bergeron Moves Past Orr For Goals But Bruins Lose Again To Capitals

Having traveled the previous night from Detroit to play a team they hadn't beaten in three years, the Boston Bruins fell behind, and fell short in another loss to the Washington Capitals, a 5-3 defeat at TD Garden.

The Bruins trailed 4-1 midway through the third period thanks to two goals in the frame by Alex Chiasson, one of them short-handed, and the only real highlights for the Bruins were two goals by Patrice Bergeron, who scored career goal number 256, moving him past #4 Bobby Orr on the Bruins all-time goals list. Anton Khudobin started in net giving Tuukka Rask a rest and made 34 saves but took the loss. The Capitals just have the Bruins number, now having won eleven straight games against them dating back to 2014.

The Montreal Canadiens had better success last night, nipping the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in overtime when Charles Hudon sent a beautiful pass to a wide open Tomas Plekanec alone in the slot who beat Cory Schneider for the game winner. Hudon carried the puck into the New Jersey zone but got pinned along the boards by the defense, yet was able to poke the puck free with one hand on his stick and then flicked a saucer pass to the breaking Plekanec into the high slot, sending the Bell Centre home crowd home happy, while snapping Montreal's three game losing skid.

The Minnesota Wild have won four straight and last night's 2-0 shut-out win over the Toronto Maple Leafs had to feel good for Wild goalie Alex Stalock, who was jettisoned from the Leafs roster a couple of years ago. Stalock made 28 saves to get the goose egg, his first in three seasons, and the Wild got goals from Tyler Ennis and Mikael Granlund to back him up.

The Philadelphia Flyers are flying high as well, now winners of five in a row after a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres last night on a game winner by Valtteri Filppula.

I'm more convinced than ever that Thursday Night Football is a bad thing, but the NFL couldn't care less what I think, especially if they won't listen to one of their own star quarterbacks who happens to agree. Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints spoke out last week about how squeezing in a Thursday night game puts player health at risk due to the short turn around time from Sunday, and last night in Indianapolis another player was forced out with injury, and it was Denver's starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was forced to leave after going down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

The Broncos still rallied for a 25-13 win over the Colts, though, as back up Brock Osweiler came in and threw for one touchdown and rushed for another to give Denver its second straight win after an ugly eight game losing skid. Neither team will be playoff bound, however, with the Broncos now at 5-9 and the Colts playing out the string at 3-11.

The Johnson State women's basketball team was seeking its first win of the season and got it, while also rewriting the school's record books.

The Badgers scored a 61-53 win over Green Mountain College and Jocelyn Pellerin poured in 29 points, most of those from behind the arc shooting. The Keene, New Hampshire native made eight three pointers, setting a Johnson State record for most three pointers in a single game. So the Badgers get that elusive first win of the season against seven losses, same record as Green Mountain College now sports.

