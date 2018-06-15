Mitch's Sports Report: Bogaerts Blast Sends Red Sox To Fourth Straight Win

The Boston Red Sox took on one of the best teams in the A.L. west last night in the Seattle Mariners and eked out a 2-1 win.

Xander Bogaerts broke a 1-1 tie with a home run in the sixth inning against Felix Hernandez, and got a spectacular four-hit, seven inning performance from David Price to win their fourth consecutive game. The home run by Bogaerts was his tenth of the season, matching his total from last year, and he got it done with the glove as well, completing an unassisted double play to help Price get out of trouble in the sixth by ranging up the middle to grab the ball from his knees. Bogaerts then crawled to second, touched the bag, and got the ball over to first to get Price out of the inning.

Craig Kimbrel made things tough on himself by walking the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth but followed that with a strike-out and a game ending double play ball to record his 22nd save. Jackie Bradley Jr. also contributed to the victory with an RBI double in the second.

The NY Yankees kept pace in the Bronx, beating the Tampa Bays 4-3 on the strength of yet another home run by their latest rookie sensation Gleyber Torres. The 21-year old Venezuelan phenom blasted a three run homer in the 5th, erasing a two-run Tampa Bay lead, and Domingo German, who had yet to record a win for the Yankees as a starter finally did, and in impressive fashion, striking out a career high ten to get his first official victory as a Yankee. With the win the Yanks remain one game behind the Red Sox for first place in the American League east.

One of these mornings I'm going to talk about a win for the NY Mets, but it won't be this morning. The Mets continued their slow march of defeat after defeat, dropping a 6-3 decision to the Diamondbacks in Arizona. David Peralta hot two solo home runs for the D-backs, who got a solid six innings from Matt Koch to get the win, even though he did give up solo home runs to Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto, the only real highlights fro the Mets in this one.

Jason Vargas took the loss for the Mets, who have now dropped ten of their last eleven, and have failed to score more than three runs for the 10th consecutive game. The D-Backs have won six of their last seven.

The Toronto Blue Jays were idle last night. They welcome the Washington Nationals to the Rogers Centre tonight for an inter-league contest.

To the NECBL and it was a pitcher's duel in Danbury, Connecticut last night between the Vermont Mountaineers and Danbury Westeners, with the hosts pushing across the only run of the game to grab a 1-0 victory over Vermont. Connor Lehmann started and pitched well for the Mountaineers, going five innings scattering five hits and yielding the one run. He was out-dueled by Danbury's Michael Cowell, a Connecticut native who pitched seven innings of scoreless ball.

The Upper Valley Nighthawks saw their four game winning streak come to an end in White River Junction last night in a 5-2 loss to the Sanford Mainers.

The World Cup underway in Russia and the host country got off on the right foot, so to speak, with a 5-0 drubbing of Saudi Arabia yesterday. The Saudis and Russians are considered the two weakest teams in the 32-nation tournament.

Games taking place today include Egypt against Uruguay, which starts at 8 o;clock this morning. Morocco runs against Iran at 11am, and this afternoon at 2 o'clock eastern standard time Spain faces Portugal.

Finally, the Stanley Cup has already been awarded but last night the Calder Cup winner was crfowned in a game seven between the Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars, and the championship went to the top farm club of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist to help the Marlies win the AHL title in a 6-1 final. Garret Sparks made 29 saves for the Marlies to get the win in net.