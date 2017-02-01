Mitch's Sports Report: Bruins Get Big Road Win In Tampa; St. Mike's Gains Share Of NE-10 Crown

In the NHL last night the Boston Bruins overcame a sluggish start to get an important road win, 4-3 over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The B's trailed 1-0 when they scored two goals about a minute and a half apart near the end of the second period, the first on a tip-in by Patrice Bergeron, who deflected a wrist shot from the point by Adam McQuaid. Then with less than one second left on the clock in the period, David Krejci put the Bruins up 2-1 when he lasered a wrister over the glove hand of Tampa goalie Ben Bishop. Zdeno Chara got the eventual game winner for Boston in the third when he one-timed a slap shot off a pass from fellow defenseman Colin Miller. Miller also saved a goal for the Bruins in this one, swiping a puck that had gone half but not all the way over the goal line behind Tuukka Rask, video review confirming that the puck was swatted from crossing the goal line by the razor thinnest of margins. The win is Boston's third in a row and critical because they have the second of back to back games tonight in Washington against the high flying Capitals and they'll be decided underdogs going into that one. Banking the two points against the slumping Lightning is huge when the team will likely be happy to just get a single point out of tonights game, but no doubt coach Claude Julien would rather the Bruins shrug off that kind of thinking and go for another win as they battle for playoff position in the Atlantic.

Elsewhere, the Montreal Canadiens had little trouble handling the Buffalo Sabres last night, winning 5-2 thanks to a hat trick from their captain Max Pacioretty, who scored in each period before a shower of touques rained down on the Bell Centre ice in the third.

At Madison Square Garden the NY Rangers forgot they were playing a hockey game until the third period, and by then it was too late to win it. The Columbus Blue Jackets took a 5-0 lead into the third period before the Rangers woke up and scored four goals in the final frame to make a game of it, but the Blue Jackets still came away with a 6-4 win, Seth Jones scoring twice in the victory for Columbus.

The St. Michael's mens' hockey team has secured a share of first place for the Northeast-10 conference regular season title following the team's 6-4 win over Stonehill in Foxboro, Massachusetts last night. The Purple Knights finished the regular season overall at 8-12-2, but went 4-1 against conference opponents, tied for that mark with St. Anselm. The Knights scored early and often last night, with five goals in the first period, two of them by Patrick Doherty to lead the offense. In the N-10 championship to be played later this month, St. Mike's is assured a home ice contest, but will enter the tournament as the number two seed, having lost a head to head match up with St. Anselm earlier this season.

In womens' college hockey the Middlebury Panthers were in a close contest with the Norwich Cadets last night, then scored two goals in a span of just over 90 seconds to beat the cadets 5-3. Lizzie Sheline and Jessica Young each scored twice for the Panthers while Sarah Schwenzfeier had a pair for Norwich. This was a great contest between two nationally ranked NESCAC teams, the ninth-ranked Panthers beating the fourth-ranked Cadets, and a bit of an upset for Middlebury, handing the cadets just their second loss of the season.

In college womens' hoops the Castleton Spartans scored a big road win over North Atlantic Conference foe Colby Sawyer, 69-43 last night. Makayla Farrara led all scorers with 20 points as the Spartans improve to 11-8 overall and 9-3 within the conference.

The Spartan men played a much tighter contest against their Colby Sawyer counterparts, and overcame a double digit deficit in the second half to force overtime, but the Chargers out-scored Castleton in the extra frame and came away with a 77-74 win. Copeland had a big game for the Spartans, finishing with a double-double 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Spartans are now 12-10 overall and 7-5 in North Atlantic Conference play.

Elsewhere in mens' college hoops the Middlebury Panthers got a career best 23 points from Jack Daly, who led all scorers in topping Keene State 89-77 at Pepin Gym last night. Daly also added 10 rebounds to complete the double double, while Matt St. Amour chipped in 20 points. The Panthers improve to 16-3 overall with the win.

The Middlebury women didn't fare as well against the Keene State's women team, falling 59-37 to the Owls at Pepin Gym. Emily McPadden had a game-high 18 points for Keene State, while Kira Waldman led the Panthers with 12, as Middlebury suffers just its fifth loss of the season against 14 wins.