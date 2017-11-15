Mitch's Sports Report: Celtics Run Winning Streak To Thirteen With Showdown Looming Against Warriors

When a team gets on a double digit winning streak in any sport, the spotlight gets brighter with every win, and the anticipation of who will end the streak, and how, also intensifies.

The Boston Celtics won their thirteenth game in a row last night in Brooklyn against the Nets, and have set the stage for a game Thursday night that may draw the attention of fans who would otherwise ignore an early regular season NBA contest.

But before previewing that showdown, it's worth noting that last night's 109-102 win over the Nets was led by a player who's proving to be as tough as he is talented, Kyrie Irving, who took to the floor wearing a protective plastic mask over his face, a precaution following a facial fracture he suffered when teammate Aron Baynes inadvertently swung an elbow into his face a few days ago. Irving missed only one game after that accident, and could have begged off playing last night against the Nets, but he donned the mask, which gave him considerable discomfort throughout the game, and still managed to pour in a team-high 25 points.

Marcus Morris also had a big night with 21 points and 10 rebounds and veteran Al Horford continued his hot streak, also notching a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards. Rookie Jayson Tatum added 19.

The Celtics haven't lost since dropping their first two games of the season and own the NBA's best record at 13-2, but if they're going to stretch that to 14, they'll need to beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors, who come to Boston tomorrow night with a pretty gaudy record of their own, with 11 wins and just three losses and featuring the dynamic duo of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. But Curry sat out Golden State's last game against Orlando with a thigh contusion, and it will be very interesting to see if Curry suits up for the showdown with Boston, especially knowing that Irving will play despite his own injury. They are different in nature, of course, those ailments, but the guess here is that Curry will very much want to be on the floor to try and end the Boston streak at a baker's dozen. Either way, it will be a raucous atmosphere at TD Garden tomorrow night for a game that could serve as a preview to the 2018 NBA Finals, although it is very early days in the season to be making that call.

The Columbus Blue Jackets scored a 2-1 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre last night when Zach Werenski wristed the game winner over the glove of Montreal goalie Charlie Lindgren, but to understand the real reason Columbus won the game you can reference one of Bill Murray's more underrated movies, "What About Bob?" The Bob in this case is Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Bob to his friends, who made a series of spectacular saves in the third period to keep the score knotted at one and force the overtime. Bobrovsky's biggest save came when he had lost his goalie stick, and somehow managed to turn away a shot on a two on one when he got his blocker on a puck directed toward goal by Jacob De La Rose. He also stopped Montreal sniper Max Pacioretty on three consecutive shots after that attempt. Bobrovsky made 28 saves in total on the night as the Jackets pick up the two points on Werenski's overtime winner.

More baseball awards handed out yesterday and it was nice to see managers of two small market teams who exceeded expectations last season get some recognition. Former Boston Red Sox bench coach Torey Luvullo was named national League Manager of the year for his work guiding the Arizona Diamondbacks to the playoffs, and Paul Molitor, himself a former all star player, managed the Minnesota Twins to a wild card playoff berth as well, and was named American League manager of the year.

The St. Michael's men's ice hockey team is off to a great start in division two play this year, now on a three game winning streak after a 5-2 win over Post University at Cairns Arena last night. Three Purple Knight rookies shined in this one. Paul McAuliffe netted the first two goals of his career, while Tyler Dorval and Cameron Stewart also lit the lamp for their first collegiate goals. Senior and South Burlington native Sam Finkelstein posted a goal and an assist. The Purple Knights are now 3-1-1 on the young season and Post is winless at 0-4.

It was a lopsided contest between the Norwich Cadets and Castelton Spartans in women's ice hockey as the Cadets shut out the Spartans 9-0. Sophie McGovern scored two goals and added three assists to lead the Norwich offense.

After ten years as head coach for the Burlington Seahorses football team, Brennan Carney is stepping down. He took the reins at Burlington in 2008 and most recently guided the Seahorses to a 7-2 record before losing in the division one quarterfinals to Mount Mansfield. Carney tells the Burlington Free Press he's leaving the job to spend more time with his family, as he and his wife have three children under the age of five.